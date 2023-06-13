StockNews.com Upgrades Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Euroseas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Euroseas Stock Performance

ESEA stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. Euroseas had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euroseas will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

Institutional Trading of Euroseas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The company also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

