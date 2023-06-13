StockNews.com Upgrades Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Curis Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $0.82 on Monday. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 103.76% and a negative net margin of 501.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Curis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
