StockNews.com Upgrades Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Curis Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $0.82 on Monday. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 103.76% and a negative net margin of 501.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Curis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 116,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 74,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,627,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Curis by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its position in Curis by 120.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Curis by 6.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 500,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

