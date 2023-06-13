StockNews.com Downgrades Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $492,196.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,822.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,751. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.