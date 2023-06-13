StockNews.com Downgrades Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DCOM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

DCOM stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $36.51.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $42,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $42,775. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $53,660 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

