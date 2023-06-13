Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 12,784 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 175% compared to the average volume of 4,645 call options.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Rumble by 48.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Rumble by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the first quarter valued at $115,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Rumble from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Rumble Price Performance

RUM stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Rumble has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rumble will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

Further Reading

