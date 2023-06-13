Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Reduces Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Gartner were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Gartner by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,301.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,059.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,301.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,059.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total transaction of $239,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,205.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,640. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner Trading Up 2.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

Shares of IT stock opened at $352.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.