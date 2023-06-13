Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 995.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 44,816 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,315,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,525,000 after buying an additional 305,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.