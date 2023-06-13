RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Acquires 8,880 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.5% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average is $100.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.36, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
