Reviewing Wag! Group (PET) & Its Peers

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) is one of 58 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Wag! Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wag! Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $54.87 million -$38.57 million -1.24 Wag! Group Competitors $555.14 million $14.05 million 278.24

Wag! Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group. Wag! Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Wag! Group Competitors 202 887 1419 64 2.52

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wag! Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Wag! Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 204.05%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 13.04%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A -821.47% -47.98% Wag! Group Competitors -19.55% -35.60% -2.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Wag! Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wag! Group competitors beat Wag! Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

