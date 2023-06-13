Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 87,609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 204,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after buying an additional 69,133 shares during the period. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 23,951 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 301.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

