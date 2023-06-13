Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $107.65

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107.65 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 100.90 ($1.26). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.28), with a volume of 1,182,721 shares trading hands.

PHP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Primary Health Properties from GBX 100 ($1.25) to GBX 98 ($1.23) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Primary Health Properties from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 125 ($1.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,100.00, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35,000.00%.

In other news, insider Richard Howell bought 39,455 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £39,849.55 ($49,861.80). Also, insider Steven Owen acquired 18,972 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of £104.82 ($131.16) per share, with a total value of £1,988,645.04 ($2,488,294.59). Insiders bought a total of 77,203 shares of company stock valued at $204,839,715 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

