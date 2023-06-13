Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.69

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.44. Precipio shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 442,855 shares.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Precipio from $6.30 to $2.85 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Precipio Trading Down 5.9 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.
