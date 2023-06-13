Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Price Performance
Shares of PLRTF stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
About Plymouth Rock Technologies
