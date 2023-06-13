Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Shares of Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 585,793 shares.

Petrel Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.36.

About Petrel Resources

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and 100% interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

