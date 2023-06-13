PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.27

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and traded as high as $9.45. PCM Fund shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 12,327 shares traded.

PCM Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93.

PCM Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PCM Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PCM Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 109,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 44,867 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PCM Fund by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PCM Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in PCM Fund by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

