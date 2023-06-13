PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.27

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and traded as high as $9.45. PCM Fund shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 12,327 shares traded.
PCM Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93.
PCM Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PCM Fund
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PCM Fund (PCM)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.