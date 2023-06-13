Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.89

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.89 and traded as low as $10.75. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 24,063 shares traded.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAN. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 245,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 174,103 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 895,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 149,291 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 131,066 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 494,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 78,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 51,129 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

