Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.89

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.89 and traded as low as $10.75. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 24,063 shares traded.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
