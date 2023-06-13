Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.48

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.48 and traded as low as $8.38. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 23,096 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
