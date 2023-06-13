Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.48

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.48 and traded as low as $8.38. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 23,096 shares trading hands.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

