Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.26. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 3,511 shares.

Noble Roman’s Trading Down 2.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative return on equity of 42.40% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman’s, Inc engages in the business of selling and providing services franchises and licenses and operating company-owned stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

