Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $719,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CBGet Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $190.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.94. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

