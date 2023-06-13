National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollarama in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$92.55.

Dollarama Stock Performance

TSE DOL opened at C$84.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.18. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$70.12 and a 12-month high of C$85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

