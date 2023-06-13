National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOL. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$92.55.

DOL opened at C$84.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75. The company has a market cap of C$24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$70.12 and a 52 week high of C$85.88.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

