Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,926,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,284,411 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.74% of Altice USA worth $36,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,723,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,640,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,383 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,798,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $6,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

ATUS opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATUS. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

