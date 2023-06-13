Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.37

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.24. Lavras Gold shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 14,662 shares traded.

Lavras Gold Trading Down 14.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold copper project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

