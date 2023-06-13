Kroger Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 15,768 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 41% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,183 put options.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Kroger by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,500,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,884,000 after purchasing an additional 518,694 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

