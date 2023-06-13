IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.07% of IQVIA worth $26,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in IQVIA by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 121,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,833,000 after buying an additional 60,802 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,475,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $507,111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $13,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $211.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

