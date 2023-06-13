Investors Purchase Large Volume of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Call Options (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 19,457 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average volume of 14,737 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth $276,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KOLD opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.