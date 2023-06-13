Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

HSII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $26.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.83. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $242.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 179.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 55,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 35,896 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 215,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at $720,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

