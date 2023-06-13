Headinvest LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,951 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,501,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,070.9% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $47,013,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 33,918 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

