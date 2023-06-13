GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
GSI Technology Trading Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ GSIT opened at $7.42 on Monday. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $183.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.84.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%.
Institutional Trading of GSI Technology
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
