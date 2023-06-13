GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

GSI Technology Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $7.42 on Monday. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $183.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

GSI Technology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in GSI Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 429,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 75,282.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 29,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.