Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) PT Raised to $20.00

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GRCL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Gracell Biotechnologies Trading Up 18.5 %

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $320.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. Gracell Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). On average, equities analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 87.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.