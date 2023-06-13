Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.40

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.01 ($0.04). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 201,384 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.40.

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

