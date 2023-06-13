Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 279,304 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.22% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $29,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,297,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.71 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.