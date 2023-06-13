Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EDIT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.93.

Editas Medicine Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $9.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Activity

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.08. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.20% and a negative net margin of 960.70%. The company had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 8,343 shares of company stock worth $79,858 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 140.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 126.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Stories

