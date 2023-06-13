Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.32 million and a P/E ratio of -47.97. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $224.99 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently -212.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $109,410.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,739,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,250,800.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 43,899 shares of company stock valued at $654,861 in the last three months. 6.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 2,703.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 838.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

