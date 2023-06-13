Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.67

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.67 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 104 ($1.30). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 52,695 shares traded.

Conygar Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £64.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1,550.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.67.

Conygar Investment Company Profile

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("Conygar") is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing in UK property. Our aim is to invest in property assets and companies where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

