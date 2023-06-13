Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 663,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.14% of Conagra Brands worth $25,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

CAG stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

