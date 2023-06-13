Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.
Ceragon Networks Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of CRNT opened at $2.10 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $176.97 million, a P/E ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.36.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Company Profile
Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceragon Networks (CRNT)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.