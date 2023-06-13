Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Ceragon Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRNT opened at $2.10 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $176.97 million, a P/E ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

