CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stake Boosted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $13,475,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,383,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in CarMax by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 847,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,605,000 after acquiring an additional 364,008 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $357,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

