CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.69

Shares of CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.69 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02). CAP-XX shares last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02), with a volume of 19,400,601 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.69. The company has a market cap of £9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 2.09.

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, large and small cylindrical supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

