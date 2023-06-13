Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.98.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

