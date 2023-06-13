Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $514,000 Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Insulet by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $95,000.

Insulet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $284.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $192.33 and a 12-month high of $335.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total transaction of $141,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,755 shares of company stock worth $4,614,569. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

