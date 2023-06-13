Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.05% of Ecovyst as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Ecovyst by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ecovyst by 4.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECVT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CL King raised their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

ECVT opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.90. Ecovyst Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.54 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 14,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $152,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,731,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,757,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

