Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $513,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $239.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.57 and its 200-day moving average is $230.42.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

