BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.37

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.37 and traded as low as $10.13. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 10,624 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY)
