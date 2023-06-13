BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.37

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.37 and traded as low as $10.13. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 10,624 shares traded.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 59,592 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 497,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73,563 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,600,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 323,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 53,264 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

