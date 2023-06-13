BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.43

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.43 and traded as low as $10.24. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 6,710 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 15.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 20.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 799,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 138,030 shares during the period. 17.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.