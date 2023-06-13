BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.43

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.43 and traded as low as $10.24. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 6,710 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (MHN)
