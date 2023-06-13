Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 129,222 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 191.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,222 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of Dollar General worth $48,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dollar General by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $154.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.21. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.14.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

