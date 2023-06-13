Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARISGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ARIS opened at $9.55 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.