Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.36. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 46,511 shares changing hands.

Arianne Phosphate Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Arianne Phosphate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arianne Phosphate

In other news, Director Raef Sully acquired 107,000 shares of Arianne Phosphate stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$34,882.00. 21.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.