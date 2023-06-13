Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.11.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $183.79 on Monday. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $184.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Mark J. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 41,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4,505.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 730,370 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $120,438,000 after purchasing an additional 714,511 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $13,558,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $18,121,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 273,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

