Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

Amkor Technology stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.74. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,005.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $384,370.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,005.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile



Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

